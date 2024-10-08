Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $482.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.