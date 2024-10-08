Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 7,808 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 161.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OMC stock opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

