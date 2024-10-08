Security National Bank Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.1% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $605.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $565.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

