SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,446,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after purchasing an additional 188,443 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $177.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $179.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.