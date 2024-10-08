Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $351,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.