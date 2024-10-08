Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 963 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Whitford Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitford Management LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $583.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $582.24 and a 200-day moving average of $527.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $607.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

