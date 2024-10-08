Bangor Savings Bank Has $18.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

