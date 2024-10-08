Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0031

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $18.66 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,412,684 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,393,699.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00375309 USD and is up 18.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

