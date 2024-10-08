Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0031

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $18.66 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,412,684 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,393,699.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00375309 USD and is up 18.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
