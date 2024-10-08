Anders Carlson Purchases 172,500 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson purchased 172,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,150.00.

Anders Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Anders Carlson bought 46,100 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,993.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Anders Carlson acquired 115,384 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,999.92.

On Monday, September 16th, Anders Carlson bought 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00.

GFG Resources Price Performance

GFG Resources stock remained flat at C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,566. The firm has a market cap of C$32.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. GFG Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

