IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Evercore ISI

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.18. 273,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.