Barclays Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $48.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,646. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. NMI has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in NMI by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

