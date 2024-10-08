TD Securities Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.81.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.65. 316,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.59. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.79 and a 12 month high of C$5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$927.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.6312336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trican Well Service

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.