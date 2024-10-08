JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$137.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$136.00 to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7 %

CP traded down C$0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$109.75. 317,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.21. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Insiders sold a total of 87,105 shares of company stock worth $9,340,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

