Callan Family Office LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.93 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

