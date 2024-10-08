Omega Financial Group LLC Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The company has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

