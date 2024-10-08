Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Callan Family Office LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,097,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $280.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

