iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Boosted by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.