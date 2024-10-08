iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Boosted by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
