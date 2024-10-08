SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD opened at $244.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $171.07 and a 52 week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

