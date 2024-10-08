Callan Family Office LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.3% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 587,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

