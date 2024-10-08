Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after buying an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $80.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

