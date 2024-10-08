Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

