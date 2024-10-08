Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $996.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,037.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.