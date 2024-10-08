Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 7,903 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

