Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 118 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

