Exeter Financial LLC Buys 3,541 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

