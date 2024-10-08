General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.