Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Clorox by 15.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 257.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

