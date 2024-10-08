Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,035 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 126.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth $47,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

