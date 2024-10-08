Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $227.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $227.67.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

