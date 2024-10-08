Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $238.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.88.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

