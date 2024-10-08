Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.