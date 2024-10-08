Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $130,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.