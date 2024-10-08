Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $580.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.58.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.