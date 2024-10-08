Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

