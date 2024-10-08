Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

