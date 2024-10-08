Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,249 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $60,368,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $814.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,873,037.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.