JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,273 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
