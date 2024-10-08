Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,102 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,102 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

