43,719 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $857.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.