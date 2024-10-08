43,719 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000.
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $857.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.
About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF
The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
