15,128 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Gerber LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $230.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.40 and its 200-day moving average is $229.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.