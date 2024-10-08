15,128 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Gerber LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $230.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.40 and its 200-day moving average is $229.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

