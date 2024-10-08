Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 851,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 237,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 125,273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $144.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $146.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

