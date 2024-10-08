Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.64% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,163,244 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,949,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,185,000 after purchasing an additional 956,688 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $7,708,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 351,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 142,945 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

