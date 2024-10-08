Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 429,495 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,495 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.