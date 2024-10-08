FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 9,496 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.5% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 819,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80,760 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 87,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,991,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

