Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 134.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,984 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 534,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 480,829 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 1,285.2% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200,601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of UJUL stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

