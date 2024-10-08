4,849 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 160,281 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3,164.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 125,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $20,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN traded up $15.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.45 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.89.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,980.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

