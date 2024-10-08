Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 379,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. 1,490,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,167,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

