18,032 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 232,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

