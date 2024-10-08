Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.25. 829,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,813,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,960.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,146.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,960.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,852 in the last three months. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,667,000 after acquiring an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,041,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

