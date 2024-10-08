iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 16129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 228,107 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,784,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,748,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

