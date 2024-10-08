iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 16129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.